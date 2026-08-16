Azerbaijan promotes tourism potential in Moscow [PHOTOS]

16 August 2026 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board’s representative office in Russia, in cooperation with Russian tour operator FUN&SUN, held a presentation of Azerbaijan’s tourism opportunities in Moscow, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the information, the event was organized in the format of a business breakfast and brought together representatives of around 50 leading travel agencies partnering with the tour operator. The meeting aimed to strengthen cooperation with Russia’s tourism community and promote Azerbaijan as an attractive destination on the Russian market.

As part of the business program, representatives of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board’s office in Russia, together with partners from Absheron Hotel Group and Sea Breeze, presented existing tourism offers and opportunities for further cooperation.

Participants discussed Azerbaijan’s tourism potential, the variety of recreational options available in the country, and prospects for expanding cooperation with Russian travel agencies.

More than 600,000 Russian citizens visited Azerbaijan by the end of 2025. In July this year, the number of Russian tourists visiting Azerbaijan exceeded 73,000, surpassing the figure recorded during the same month last year.

Currently, flights between the two countries are operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), UTair, Aeroflot, Rossiya Airlines, Ural Airlines, S7 Airlines, and IrAero. In total, air routes connect four airports in Azerbaijan with more than 10 airports in the Russian Federation.