Colombia earthquake death toll rises to 294

16 August 2026 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The death toll from the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Colombia has risen to 294, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the country’s National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), 3,935 people were injured, while 320 remain missing and 353 people have been rescued.

The disaster has affected 115,461 people from 54,008 families across 448 municipalities in 15 departments.

The earthquake completely destroyed 66 buildings and 14,493 homes, while another 81,506 residential properties were damaged.

In a post on X, the UNGRD said the Colombian government had approved the deployment of international assistance. As part of the response, UN-certified search-and-rescue teams from the United States, Ecuador and Israel are being sent to Colombia.