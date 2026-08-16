Azerbaijan Army conducts military oath-taking ceremonies [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

16 August 2026 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

In accordance with the training plan for 2026 approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the military oath-taking ceremonies for young soldiers were held in the Azerbaijan Army on August 10, AzerNEWS reports.

The ceremonies were declared open after the battle flags were brought to the parade grounds in accompaniment of military orchestras.

First, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. Then the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The young soldiers solemnly took the military oath and promised to be loyal to the Motherland.

Speaking at the events, representatives of the Ministry of Defense and commanders of military units congratulated the young soldiers on this significant occasion and urged them to remain loyal to the Motherland, the state, and the Commander-in-Chief, to serve as exemplary soldiers, to thoroughly learn the secrets of weapons and equipment, to constantly improve combat training, to precisely and promptly fulfill orders of the command staff, and to always be prepared to defend Azerbaijani lands.

The event participants expressed their pride in the young soldiers taking the military oath and thanked the head of state and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for conditions provided.

The ceremonies ended with servicemen's solemn marches in front of the grandstand.

In the end, military units held cultural and mass events in a patriotic spirit.