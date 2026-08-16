CSTO Secretary-General urges Armenia to clarify its position

16 August 2026 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The decision on Armenia’s future participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) should be made within a reasonable timeframe, CSTO Secretary-General Taalatbek Masadykov told RIA Novosti.

"We proceed from the assumption that a decision regarding the prospects of Armenia’s participation in the CSTO should be made within a reasonable timeframe," Masadykov said.

Earlier, Russia’s permanent representative to the CSTO, Viktor Vasiliev, told RIA Novosti that any decision to suspend Armenia’s voting rights within the organization would require consensus among member states.

Vasiliev also said that the next session of the CSTO Collective Security Council is scheduled to take place in Moscow on November 11, where the leaders of the member states may discuss the issue.

On June 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Armenia had accumulated debts to the organization for more than two years.

The remarks come amid continued tensions between Armenia and the CSTO, as Yerevan has significantly reduced its participation in the organization’s activities.