Türkiye boosts healthcare technology with new heart-lung machine

16 August 2026 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Türkiye has successfully developed a domestically made heart-lung machine in collaboration with ASELSAN and the Ministry of Health, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Health Minister Kemal Memisoğlu, serial production of the device is expected to begin by the end of the year.

Memisoğlu said Türkiye’s healthcare system has made significant progress over the past 25 years. He noted that more than 3 million foreign nationals currently travel to Türkiye each year for medical treatment, while the country also provides healthcare support to other nations.

The minister highlighted improvements in infant mortality, saying the rate fell from 31.5 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2002 to 7.8 in 2025.

He also emphasized that citizens can now register as organ donors through the e-Devlet and e-Nabız platforms, with the number of registered donors reaching 250,000.

Memisoğlu further announced that preparations are underway to produce eight vaccines domestically, with production of at least six expected to begin in the coming weeks.

He added that Türkiye aims to manufacture more than 70 percent of its ultrasound devices domestically within two years, further expanding the country’s local medical technology capabilities.