Ukraine strikes Russian military plant in Rostov Region

16 August 2026 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukraine’s Defense Forces carried out an overnight airstrike on August 16 against the Kamensky military plant in the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky in Russia’s Rostov region, AzerNEWS reports, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the statement published on Telegram, a fire broke out at the facility following the strike. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

The Kamensky plant is part of Russia’s defense industry and manufactures solid propellants for Uragan, Smerch and Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems, as well as other missile systems and air-launched missiles.

The facility’s products are used to meet the operational needs of the Russian Armed Forces.