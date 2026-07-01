9th ADA International Education Conference brings together global experts [PHOTOS]

1 July 2026 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On June 30, the official opening ceremony of the 9th ADA International Education Conference was held through a partnership between ADA University and the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

This year's conference, dedicated to the theme "Teaching and learning in the era of pedagogical transformation," featured extensive discussions on pressing challenges such as the development of artificial intelligence, national development priorities, new labor market demands, and the creation of a modern educational ecosystem.

The conference was opened by Professor Vafa Kazdal, Vice Rector for Strategy and Development at ADA University and Chair of the Conference Organizing Committee, who introduced the event's objectives and key themes.

At the opening ceremony, ADA University Rector, Ambassador Hafiz Pashayev, and Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev addressed the participants.

In his address, Minister Emin Amrullayev emphasized the strategic priorities of modern education. He noted that ongoing reforms in higher education have significantly improved the quality of education in Azerbaijan, enabling talented young people to pursue high-quality academic opportunities without leaving the country. The Minister also highlighted the dual role of education: equipping students with fundamental knowledge and skills while fostering both national and universal values.

Rector Hafiz Pashayev stressed the importance of creating a high-quality educational environment. He emphasized that educators should gain sufficient practical experience before engaging in scientific research, and that their research should be grounded in both their professional experience and personal academic interests. Reflecting on the past, he noted that teachers once worked under far more difficult conditions. While acknowledging the considerable progress made in education, he also pointed out that significant work remains to be done in advancing scientific research.

The conference's keynote speaker, Professor Dr. Yusuf Oldac from The Education University of Hong Kong, delivered a presentation titled "Building Higher Education Systems That Generate Significant Knowledge in the Era of Generative Artificial Intelligence: Trends and Lessons from the Developing World."

In addition to parallel academic sessions, the conference featured two major panel discussions involving both international and local experts.

The first panel, "Building a Research Ecosystem at ADA University: Reflections on Steps Toward the Future," was moderated by Professor Azer Abizada of ADA University. Panelists included Associate Professor Sabuhi Sardarli of Kansas State University, Associate Professor Javid Huseynov of Columbia University, Professor Sevinj Mammadova of George Washington University, and Professor Azer Babayev, Dean of the School of Public and International Affairs at ADA University. The speakers shared their perspectives and recommendations on strengthening research capacity and fostering academic excellence.

The second panel, "An Intergenerational Perspective on Primary and Secondary Education in Azerbaijan: Voices of Principals, Teachers, and Parents," was moderated by Professor Vafa Kazdal. The discussion explored the future of general education through the perspectives of various stakeholders.

Throughout the conference, participants sought answers to important questions such as: What skills will be essential in a rapidly changing world? How can curricula become more inclusive and responsive to social realities? How should the education community respond to emerging challenges?*

In the closing keynote address, Professor Ger Graus, a Global Education Expert and recipient of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), summarized the conference's central message with the philosophy: Whatever the question, education is always the answer.

The two-day conference brought together more than 235 participants from eight countries, including education experts, government officials, institutional leaders, teachers, and students, creating a vibrant platform for dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of innovative ideas in education.