Only 124 cargo ships passed through Strait of Hormuz over four days

29 June 2026 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Only 124 cargo vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz over a four-day period, according to data analyzed by maritime intelligence firm Kpler, AzerNEWS reports.

The company said that the number of ships currently passing through the strategic waterway is roughly the same as it was before the Iran conflict.

Kpler tracked the movements of cargo-carrying vessels, including oil tankers, bulk carriers, and ships transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Container ships were not included in the statistics.

Earlier reports had suggested that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz could take months to return to pre-conflict levels due to the need for extensive mine-clearing operations.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints, handles a significant share of global oil and gas shipments, making any disruption to traffic through the waterway a major concern for international energy markets and global trade.