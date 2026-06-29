New York considers bid to host 2042 Winter Olympics and Paralympics

29 June 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The state of New York in the United States may become the host of the 2042 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, with Lake Placid and New York City potentially joining forces for the major international sporting event, AzerNEWS reports citing foreign media.

A special committee has been established to evaluate the possibility of submitting a bid. The committee will operate for one year and will examine legal, financial, and organizational aspects before preparing a final report.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the potential bid as a major opportunity for the state. She noted that Lake Placid already has significant Olympic experience, having hosted the Winter Olympic Games in 1932 and 1980.

The governor also highlighted that the state has invested $750 million in recent years to modernize Olympic facilities in Lake Placid, strengthening the region’s ability to host future international competitions.

A final decision on New York's official candidacy will be made after the committee completes its assessment and submits its recommendations to state authorities.

If selected, the joint bid would bring together Lake Placid's historic winter sports legacy and New York City's global infrastructure, creating a unique Olympic partnership between a mountain destination and one of the world's largest metropolitan areas.

Recall that the 2026 Olympic Winter Games were successfully hosted in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6 to 22, 2026. The mega-event featured nearly 3,000 athletes from 90 countries competing across 16 disciplines, with the Olympic Village in Milan transforming into affordable student housing post-Games.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games were held in northern Italy from March 6 to 15, 2026. The event featured over 600 athletes competing in 79 medal events across six core sports: Para alpine skiing, Para biathlon, Para cross-country skiing, Para ice hockey, Para snowboard, and wheelchair curling.

The Games represented a significant moment in Paralympic history, marking the 50th anniversary of the first Winter Paralympic Games, which were held in Sweden in 1976.