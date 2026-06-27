Ancient Maya city hidden for more than millennium discovered in Mexico

27 June 2026 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

A joint Slovenian-Mexican archaeological expedition has uncovered a previously unknown ancient city hidden beneath dense forest in the Calakmul Biosphere Reserve, revealing a remarkably well-preserved Maya settlement that had remained concealed for more than 1,000 years, AzerNEWS reports.

Foreign media reported that the newly discovered site, named Minanbe, meaning "Pathless," appears to have been left largely untouched. Researchers found no evidence of looting or significant human interference.

The archaeological team, led by Ivan Šprajc, trekked nearly five kilometers through dense vegetation to reach the site. Šprajc noted that it is the first completely untouched settlement discovered by the team in the past three years.

The centerpiece of the discovery is a 13-meter-high pyramidal temple featuring well-preserved stonework and steep staircases. Among the site's most significant finds are 14 altars and stelae, including one depicting a beheading scene and bearing a calendar date corresponding to 849 AD.

Researchers also uncovered an altar adorned with hieroglyphs portraying a ruler wearing a feathered headdress, believed to date back to the late seventh century.

According to archaeologists, the inscriptions indicate that the city remained active during the Late Classic period of Maya civilization and continued to be inhabited until around the 10th century.

The discovery was made possible through the use of LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology, which revealed approximately 15 hectares of structures, including plazas, palaces, terraces and canals hidden beneath the forest canopy.

The latest find follows years of research by the same team, which in 2013 discovered the major Maya center of Chactún in the same region, further highlighting the archaeological richness of southeastern Mexico and the potential for additional hidden cities to remain undiscovered beneath its dense jungles.