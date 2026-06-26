Kazakhstan considers aviation fuel imports from Azerbaijan, China and Turkmenistan

26 June 2026 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Kazakhstan is considering importing aviation fuel from Azerbaijan, China and Turkmenistan as part of efforts to diversify its fuel supply sources.

AzerNEWS reports that Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Erlan Aqkenjenov announced that the country's Ministry of Energy is evaluating several options for importing aviation fuel from abroad.

"We have some traders who import aviation fuel from the People's Republic of China. We are considering importing aviation fuel from Turkmenistan, as well as from neighboring countries such as Azerbaijan," Aqkenjenov said.

The minister added that Kazakhstan is also exploring the possibility of sourcing aviation fuel from more distant countries as part of its broader supply strategy.