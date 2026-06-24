Erdoğan showcases AK Party record ahead of 25th anniversary

24 June 2026 22:36 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan devoted a significant portion of his latest address to highlighting what he described as the stark difference in vision between his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), emphasizing that his government's political approach has always been centered on solving problems rather than ignoring them.

Addressing party members and supporters, Erdoğan thanked those who have accompanied and supported the AK Party's political journey, saying:

"I extend my gratitude to every one of my brothers and sisters who have devoted their hearts to this cause and who have not withheld their efforts, prayers and support from us."

The president noted that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the AK Party's founding and announced that the party plans to celebrate the milestone with a major event in mid-August.

"In mid-August, God willing, we will celebrate our 25th anniversary with great enthusiasm through a program befitting our movement and our struggle," he said.

Erdoğan stressed that Ankara has witnessed every stage of the AK Party's rise, from its foundation to its accession to power.

"We established the AK Party in Ankara and nurtured it with the prayers and support of our fellow citizens of the capital," he said.

According to Erdoğan, few people believed that Türkiye could achieve such rapid progress in areas including education, healthcare, justice, security, transportation, the economy, foreign policy and tourism.

"If we had said that we would increase our exports from $36 billion to $275 billion, tourism revenues from $12.4 billion to $65 billion, defense exports from $148 million to $11 billion, and national income from $236 billion to $1.6 trillion, we would have been accused of daydreaming," he said.

Likewise, Erdoğan said that promises to transform Türkiye first into a regional power and later into a key player in global politics would have been dismissed as unrealistic.

"Yet we turned dreams into goals and goals into reality, one by one," he stated.

Referring to the sweeping reforms implemented under his governments, Erdoğan said that, with the support of Ankara and the Turkish people, the AK Party had the privilege of serving every citizen across the country.

"While raising the standards of public services, we also elevated the expectations of our citizens to a much higher level," he said.

Erdoğan argued that his party's achievements had secured its place both in the hearts of the Turkish people and in the pages of history.

"We have inscribed our name with honor and glory both in the hearts of our nation and in history as the most successful political cadre of the Republic of Türkiye," he declared.

The president also announced plans to significantly increase Ankara's international visibility this year, saying the capital would emerge as a major center of global diplomacy.

"We are intensively continuing our preparations in this regard," he said.

Erdoğan noted that a new infrastructure project had recently been completed in Ankara, referring to the reopening of Ankara Airport, originally built in 1933 by the order of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and long used as a hub for military aviation.

He said the airport would help ease traffic pressure on Esenboğa Airport and serve the city's growing air transportation needs.

"I once again wish this project to be beneficial and auspicious for our city," Erdoğan said, adding that the government would continue to bring new investments to the capital.

Turning to the difference in political outlook between the AK Party and the opposition, Erdoğan said his party's philosophy has always been to solve problems rather than sweep them under the rug.

"If there was a water shortage, we built new dams and transmission lines. If traffic became congested, we built new roads and metro lines. If there was a problem of unplanned urbanization, we built modern housing through TOKİ. If there were environmental concerns, we beautified our cities with parks, green spaces and people's gardens. If our citizens faced difficulties accessing healthcare, we built new facilities, city hospitals and healthcare centers," he said.

The president stressed that his government had never resorted to excuses or what he described as "absurd arguments."

"We never approached people who expected us to solve traffic problems by saying that the more roads we build, the more traffic congestion there will be," he said.

Quoting a popular saying, Erdoğan added: "They say that if all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. The opposition has nothing to offer beyond excuses and rhetoric because they have no plans and no projects."

Criticizing the CHP, Erdoğan said the opposition's internal conflicts have become chronic.

"They cannot go a single day without infighting. They are harming not only themselves but also the institution of politics," he said.

The president argued that while his governments had resolved many of Türkiye's longstanding problems, they had failed to solve what he called the opposition's "chronic vision problem."

"We could not teach opposition figures, who have become accustomed to comfort, how to work, produce projects and serve the people," he said.

Erdoğan further claimed that Türkiye's opposition deficit is widening rather than shrinking.

"The political institution has been reduced to a miserable state in the hands of those obsessed with their seats. Frankly, we are saddened on behalf of our country when we see this situation. Even if they are our rivals, we do not believe that Türkiye's second-largest political party should be consumed by conflict and tension," he said.

Addressing supporters in Ankara, Erdoğan said the AK Party remains focused on its agenda and continues to follow the course set by the Turkish people.

"We are working for all 86 million citizens without discrimination, and as we see the results of our efforts, we embrace our struggle with even greater enthusiasm," he said.

"Our movement is growing day by day like a snowball and gaining strength from the enthusiasm of our new members."

Following Erdoğan's speech, Levent Koç, the mayor of the Haymana district who had resigned from the CHP, officially joined the AK Party. Erdoğan personally presented him with his party badge during the event.