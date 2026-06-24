Lavrov: We want to know if US shifted stance on Ukraine

24 June 2026 20:59 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow would like to know if United States President Donald Trump and his administration have shifted their stance on Ukraine, AzerNEWS reports.

"As far as Ukraine ​is concerned, we want to understand what happened in Evian [France]. The Americans haven't yet ​told us what they took away from the summit in Evian or what their future course of action will be," Lavor told reporters about the G7 summit that took place last week in France.

The Russian top diplomat's words seem to refer to French President Emmanuel Macron's statement that the US president "took note" that Russian leader Vladimir Putin does not want peace in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Wednesday that his country's successful targeting of Russian military equipment forced the opponent to move a considerable amount of its resources to Moscow and across the Crimean Bridge.

Writing on Telegram after a meeting with Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) Chief Oleh Ivashchenko, Zelensky said that Kyiv also managed to obtain "internal Russian documents with a real assessment of the consequences of Ukrainian long-range sanctions."

"We are preparing our new, completely fair steps in response to Russia's prolongation of the war and strikes on the territory of Ukraine," Zelensky said. "It is important that as many Russians as possible understand that the war is being prolonged precisely because of the Russian leadership's refusal to engage in diplomacy. Ukraine has provided meaningful diplomatic proposals.