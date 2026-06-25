Amazon plans major new investment in India

25 June 2026 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Amazon.com Inc. announced on Thursday that it plans to invest an additional $13 billion in India by 2030 to expand its artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure in the country, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

This new commitment raises Amazon’s total planned investment in India to approximately $48 billion for the 2026–2030 period, building on its earlier announcement of a broader $35 billion investment across its operations in the country. The company also revealed plans to launch more than 20 new fulfillment centers and over 100 new delivery stations across India this year alone, further strengthening its logistics network.

Amazon said that CEO Andy Jassy recently met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which he reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to India’s economic and technological development. According to Amazon, the partnership focuses on expanding access to artificial intelligence tools, supporting digital transformation for small and medium-sized businesses, creating new jobs, and boosting export capabilities.

“As we grow Amazon in India, our business priorities align with India’s goals of democratizing access to AI, digitizing small businesses, creating jobs, and enabling exports. We are investing over $48 billion over the coming five years to meet strong demand across our businesses and support these national priorities,” Jassy said.

Beyond logistics and e-commerce, a significant portion of the investment is expected to go into expanding Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers in India. This is particularly important as India is emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets for cloud computing and AI-driven services.

Interestingly, India’s rapidly expanding digital economy — supported by initiatives like Digital India — is expected to make the country one of the largest AI and cloud markets in the world over the next decade. Analysts note that companies like Amazon are not only investing in infrastructure but also positioning themselves to support the next wave of AI startups, fintech platforms, and digital government services in the region.

If this trend continues, India could become a key global hub for AI infrastructure, similar in importance to the United States and parts of East Asia, with major tech companies competing to build the backbone of its digital economy.