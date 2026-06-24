Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Regional musical genres such as maqam, mugham, and dastgah should be united on single digital platform

24 June 2026 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 3rd International Forum of Maqam Art has solemnly opened in Uzbekistan, AzerNEWS reports citing UZA agency.

President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev delivered a speech at the opening ceremony, stressing the importance of preserving and promoting traditional musical heritage through modern digital platforms and international cultural cooperation.

"If Azerbaijani artists participating in our forum take an active part in mugham, Turkish artists in mukom, Tajik hafizs in maqam, Indian artistic groups in raga, and representatives of the African continent in nuba, in forming the 'Maqam Route' cultural and tourism corridor, I am confident that international recognition of cultural heritage will further increase," he said.

The President of Uzbekistan noted that the forum has become an important cultural platform bringing together artists and cultural figures from around the world to promote the universal value of maqam art:

"I am pleased to see renowned artists and cultural figures from around the world at the 3rd International Forum of Maqam Art, held for the third time in the beautiful land of Uzbekistan. It is no coincidence that art is a spiritual bridge that unites people's hearts and opens the way to goodness. In this sense, this forum, which has become a tradition in our country, has turned into a global platform promoting the universal significance of maqam art."

The head of state noted that the participation of leaders of international organizations such as UNESCO, ICESCO, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Turkic States, the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, TURKSOY, the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, as well as culture ministers, ambassadors of foreign countries, and about 250 cultural and artistic representatives from more than 80 countries gives the forum special prestige and significance.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev also highlighted ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening institutional support for the development of cultural and artistic talent in the country:

"Recently, we have established creative unions in 21 cultural and artistic fields, including maqam. These unions will help identify, support, and develop the talents of young artists, starting from the grassroots level — the neighborhood. From now on, competitions will be held at neighborhood, district, regional, and national levels to revitalize the work of young maqam performers."