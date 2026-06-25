Domestic cashless transactions in Azerbaijan rise by 14% as card usage expands

25 June 2026 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

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The volume of domestic cashless transactions in Azerbaijan increased by 14 per cent in the first five months of 2026 compared to the same period last year, reflecting the continued expansion of digital payment services across the country, AzerNEWS reports. According to the latest report by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the number of payment cards in circulation reached...

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