Young artists showcase their art pieces in Ganja [PHOTOS]

24 June 2026 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A creative workshop has been held in Ganja as part of "Creative Expedition" project, AzerNEWS reports.

The project featured the works of young artists and turning the city into a living open-air studio.

The event allowed residents and visitors to follow the artistic process up close, observing how ideas take shape, engaging directly with artists, and witnessing the creation of new works in real time.

The project is dedicated to revealing the cultural and tourism potential of Azerbaijan's regions through the language of contemporary art. Young artists from Baku and Ganja reinterpreted the city's historical heritage, architecture, cultural life, and tourism identity, transforming them into modern artistic expressions.

In the first stage, participants immersed themselves in Ganja's history and cultural environment by visiting its key landmarks. Inspired by these impressions, they later created new works in collaboration with local craftsmen, blending field experience with artistic interpretation.

The project brought together artists including Shabnam Mammadova, Nurtaj Allahverdiyeva, Mehtab Ramazanova, Raul Sadigov, Dadash Mammadov, Elshan Ibrahimov, Nigar Muslimova, Leylifer Museibova, and Oksana Kazimova.

The "Creative Expedition" is implemented by the Arts Council Azerbaijan and the Səyahət Public Association with the support of the Azerbaijan's Agency on State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations.

At its core, the initiative seeks to re-frame Azerbaijan's regions as dynamic cultural landscapes where heritage, tourism, and contemporary creativity intersect while promoting domestic tourism and preserving historical identity through art.