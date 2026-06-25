President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts featured video dedicated to the Azerbaijani Army [VIDEO]
A video dedicated to the Azerbaijani Army was shared on the social media accounts of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.
The post states: "Long live Azerbaijan! Long live the Azerbaijani Armed Forces! Love to the mighty Azerbaijani Army!"
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