Baku Hosts opening ceremony of 20th Session of Parliamentary Union of OIC member states

24 June 2026 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The opening ceremony of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) is being held in Baku under the auspices of Azerbaijan's Parliament, the Milli Majlis.

AzerNEWS reports that the ceremony is expected to feature speeches by speakers and deputy speakers of parliaments from member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as representatives of various international organizations.

The session will serve as a platform for exchanging views on the key priorities and future tasks facing the organization.

The event, which will run until June 25, is expected to bring together parliamentary delegations from more than 40 countries, including over 10 parliamentary speakers and representatives of 10 international organizations.

Discussions during the session will focus on the theme, "Promoting Sustainable and Inclusive Economic Development in OIC Member States through Parliamentary Cooperation."

More than 400 delegates are expected to participate in the event, highlighting its significance as a major forum for parliamentary diplomacy and cooperation across the Islamic world.