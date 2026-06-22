ANAMA clears more than 1,700 hectares of land from mines and unexploded ordnance
Azerbaijan's demining teams discovered and neutralized 29 anti-tank mines, 84 anti-personnel mines, and 514 pieces of unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the country's liberated territories between June 16 and June 21, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).
According to ANAMA, a total of 1,710.16 hectares of land were cleared of mines and other explosive remnants of war during the reporting period.
The agency noted that demining operations were carried out jointly by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies.
The clearance activities took place across several districts, including Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.
Demining teams also conducted operations in the formerly occupied villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashaghi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in Azerbaijan's Gazakh district.
Mine clearance remains one of the country's top post-conflict priorities, as Azerbaijan continues efforts to restore infrastructure, facilitate the safe return of former internally displaced persons, and accelerate reconstruction projects in the liberated territories.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!