Kyiv hits missile electronics plant in Russia's Voronezh

22 June 2026 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Ukrainian Air Force said on Monday that it had struck a facility in the Russian city of Voronezh that manufactures electronic components used in several Russian missile systems, including the Iskander and Kh-101 cruise missile programs, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Ukrainian military, the attack was carried out today using high-precision air-launched cruise missiles. "​The enterprise is a critical component of the Russian military-industrial complex. It manufactures electronic components heavily relied upon by Russian missile programs, including the Iskander missile system," the military said.

In addition, Kyiv claimed that the plant also supplies components Pantsir-S1 air defense systems. "The destruction of this facility's production capabilities will significantly degrade Russia's capacity to manufacture new missiles," the Ukrainian forces stressed.