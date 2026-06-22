Iran said to have left talks over Trump's remarks

22 June 2026 00:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Iranian delegation supposedly walked out of the negotiations venue in Switzerland in protest over United States President Donald Trump's latest remarks, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported on Sunday, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a source close to the negotiation team cited by the media outlet, Trump's threats hindered peace talks and greatly reduced the likelihood that they would continue. The country's media also shared that Iran previously signaled that further negotiations with Washington will not be possible unless the war in Lebanon ends.

Earlier today, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a warning to the US, stating that Washington should be "careful" with its statements as Iranian armed forces are "ready to respond."