Azerbaijani diaspora representatives gather in Serbia

20 June 2026 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Representatives of the Azerbaijani community in Belgrade gathered for a meeting aimed at discussing current diaspora initiatives and identifying new opportunities to enhance community engagement and cooperation, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Work with Diaspora, the event brought together diaspora activists, officials, members of the Turkish community, and local participants. Attendees exchanged views on a variety of proposals and initiatives intended to improve the effectiveness of diaspora activities.

The meeting opened with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Serbia, followed by a minute of silence in honor of the martyrs.

Speaking at the event, Leyla Hamzayeva, a department head at the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, outlined ongoing efforts to strengthen connections among Azerbaijanis living abroad, foster national unity, and expand the country’s global diaspora network. She emphasized the important role diaspora communities play in promoting Azerbaijani culture, advancing the country's interests internationally, and raising awareness about Azerbaijan around the world.

Gunel Babanli, head of the Azerbaijani Language and Culture Center at the Faculty of Philology of the University of Belgrade, highlighted the solidarity of the Azerbaijani community and spoke about the center’s efforts to teach the Azerbaijani language and promote the country’s cultural heritage and traditions.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Serbia, Gulnara Mammadova and Orkhan Aliyev.

Discussions focused on recent achievements, current diaspora projects, and ways to further improve coordination among Azerbaijani communities abroad. Participants expressed gratitude for state support and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening diaspora activities.

Participants also elected a new representative from Serbia to the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis Living in Eastern Europe.

The gathering concluded with a cultural program showcasing Azerbaijani traditions.

According to the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, its representatives conducted nearly 100 visits to 30 countries in 2025, meeting with thousands of Azerbaijanis and international partners as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen diaspora cooperation and national solidarity worldwide.