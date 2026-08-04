Russia begins Pacific Fleet exercises with 13,000 troops

4 August 2026 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russia’s Pacific Fleet has launched large-scale military exercises covering the Sea of Japan, the Sea of Okhotsk, and the northwestern part of the Pacific Ocean, AzerNEWS reports.

More than 13,000 military personnel will take part in the drills, which are expected to continue for several weeks.

According to the fleet’s press service, the exercises involve approximately 60 warships and submarines, as well as around 30 aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The bilateral maneuvers, led by Admiral Viktor Liina, will focus on the integrated use of precision-guided weapons and advanced military equipment.

The exercises are described as the Pacific Fleet’s main operational and combat training event of 2026.

The Pacific Fleet is an operational-strategic formation of the Russian Navy and serves as a means of ensuring Russia’s military security in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry’s website, the fleet comprises nuclear-powered strategic and multipurpose submarines, diesel-electric submarines, surface ships designed for operations in oceanic and near-shore waters, naval missile-carrying, anti-submarine and fighter aviation, as well as ground and coastal defense units.