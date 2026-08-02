Two helicopters collide amid fires in Greece

2 August 2026 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

A Greek fire department shared in a statement on Sunday that during an aerial firefighting operation, "two BELL helicopters, leased by the fire department," collided, crashing in the wider area of ​​Psatha, Attica, located some 60 kilometers west of Athens, AzerNEWS reports.

Each helicopter had a crew of two people. "The helicopters had taken off from the Elefsina military airport. The search and rescue operation is underway," the fire department announced. Even though authorities are yet to give details on the individuals who were in the helicopters, Greek media reported that one captain was okay, while his co-pilot got injured. The other crew could have potentially died, the media said.

Wildfires have engulfed various European countries, with extremely high temperatures still present. The occurrence already took the lives of two firefighters in Greece a few days ago.