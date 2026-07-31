ANAS, ICESCO Baku Office to sign cooperation memorandum [PHOTOS]

31 July 2026 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academician Isa Habibbayli, has met with Abdulhakeem Alsenan, head of the Baku Office of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), to discuss expanding cooperation in science, research and cultural heritage preservation, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting, held at the ICESCO Baku Office, focused on strengthening collaboration between the two institutions across a range of scientific fields.

Abdulhakeem Alsenan stressed the importance of broadening cooperation between ICESCO and ANAS, particularly through joint scientific projects. He highlighted opportunities for collaboration in calligraphy and the preservation of ancient manuscripts, noting that sharing the experiences of ICESCO member states would be beneficial in advancing these efforts.

Isa Habibbayli reaffirmed the Academy's commitment to developing scientific ties with the ICESCO Baku Office. He proposed organizing joint conferences, implementing collaborative research projects, preserving ancient manuscript collections, conducting calligraphy training programs, and pursuing cooperation in several other areas of mutual interest.

The discussions also featured remarks from Academician Teymur Karimli, Director of the ANAS Institute of Manuscripts, and Maryam Gafarzadeh, Deputy Director of the ICESCO Baku Regional Office, who presented their proposals for future collaboration.

Following the meeting, the two sides agreed to begin preparations for a memorandum of understanding between the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and the ICESCO Baku Office, laying the groundwork for expanded cooperation in science, education, and cultural heritage preservation.

The Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) is the country's highest state scientific institution, responsible for coordinating and advancing fundamental research across a broad range of disciplines. Established in 1945 as the Academy of Sciences of the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic, it has operated as the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences since Azerbaijan regained its independence in 1991.

Headquartered in Baku, ANAS oversees a network of research institutes and scientific centers specializing in the natural sciences, social sciences, humanities, engineering, earth sciences, information technologies, and biomedical research. Among its leading institutions are the Institute of Manuscripts, the Institute of Literature, the Institute of History and Ethnology, the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, and the Institute of Information Technology.

Alongside its research mission, ANAS is responsible for preserving Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage, including ancient manuscripts, archaeological collections, and archival materials. It also promotes international scientific cooperation through partnerships with academies, universities, and research organizations around the world.

Azerbaijan became a member of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in 1991, paving the way for cooperation in education, science, culture, and heritage preservation.

To strengthen these efforts, the ICESCO Regional Office in Baku was officially inaugurated on April 30, 2025, becoming the organization's first regional office in the South Caucasus. The office serves as a regional coordination hub for Azerbaijan and several Central Asian member states, supporting the implementation of ICESCO's programs and expanding partnerships with governments, universities, research institutions, museums, libraries, and cultural organizations.

The Baku office also promotes initiatives in scientific research, educational development, the preservation of historical manuscripts and cultural heritage, youth empowerment, digital transformation, and innovation.

The planned cooperation between ANAS and the ICESCO Regional Office is expected to expand collaboration in research, manuscript preservation, and scientific exchange across the Islamic world.