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Friday, July 31, 2026

CBA sees no grounds for manat devaluation, vows to maintain fixed exchange rate

31 July 2026 12:03 (UTC+04:00)
CBA sees no grounds for manat devaluation, vows to maintain fixed exchange rate
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Azerbaijan's Central Bank (CBA) sees no fundamental economic reasons to change the exchange rate of the manat and intends to continue its fixed exchange rate policy, CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov said, AzerNEWS reports. He noted that the CBA sold...

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