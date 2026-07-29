EU agency warns that 'all of Europe' could be on fire soon

29 July 2026 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

Head of the European Union's Emergency Response Coordination Centre, Maria Zuber, warned on Wednesday that the entire European continent could be ablaze in early August, as weather conditions, including extreme heat, increase the risk of new wildfires in Greece, Italy, and Central Europe, in addition to the wildfires already burning in Spain and France, AzerNEWS reports.

"Greece for ​the moment was spared, and now we see that it will go to Greece. Italy will face risk at the beginning of August, and we will need to see what will ​happen with the Iberian Peninsula, because if (it is) there as well, we will ​have all of Europe on fire," Zuber told reporters.

The official went on to say that 2026 could become the biggest fire season in European history, beating the record set last year.