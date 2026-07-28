Apple tops $5T in market cap for the first time

28 July 2026 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

Apple Inc.'s market capitalization briefly surpassed the $5 trillion mark on Tuesday, making the American tech giant the second publicly traded company in the world to reach this milestone, after Nvidia Corporation, AzerNEWS reports.

The company also surpassed Nvidia as the world's most valuable company in terms of market capitalization again, as investors anticipated Apple's earnings report for the third quarter of its fiscal 2026. According to Wall Street analysts, the tech giant is projected to report revenue of $108.6 billion, with its diluted earnings per share expected to land at $1.89.

Apple's stock rose by 0.84% to $342.89 per share at 9:30 am ET. The company's shares also gained 24.68% year on year.