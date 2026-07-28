Kurdish-led SDF reportedly preparing to dissolve

28 July 2026 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) are reportedly preparing to announce their dissolution within weeks as part of an ongoing political transition in northeastern Syria, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, Kurdish officials are expected to make the announcement during a joint press conference to be covered by both Syrian government and Kurdish media outlets.

The event is reportedly expected to take place in early August, although the exact date has yet to be finalized.

Sources cited in the reports said preparations are underway ahead of the anticipated announcement, with the completion of administrative appointments in Hasakah and surrounding areas viewed as one of the final steps before the process is formally unveiled.

If confirmed, the move would mark a significant development in the implementation of agreements between the Syrian government and Kurdish-led authorities aimed at restructuring governance and security institutions in northeastern Syria.

Neither the SDF nor the Autonomous Administration has officially confirmed the reported timeline or publicly announced plans for dissolution.