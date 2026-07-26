State Fire Protection Service conducts fire-tactical exercise [PHOTOS]

26 July 2026 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The State Fire Protection Service under the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) has conducted a fire-tactical exercise on the topic of "Rules of Conduct and Evacuation During Emergencies" at the Juice and Wine Processing Plant of Az-Granata LLC in the Agsu district, AzerNEWS reports.

The exercise involved the participation of relevant MES personnel and equipment. The main objective was to train the employees of Az-Granata LLC on proper behavior during emergencies, including fires, as well as to further improve the readiness and operational capabilities of fire protection units in responding to potential fires at such facilities.

During the theoretical part of the exercise, the plant’s employees were provided with detailed information about necessary safety measures, emergency response procedures, and evacuation rules. Their questions were also answered.

During the practical part, after an alarm signal was issued due to a simulated fire, firefighting units from the Agsu District Fire Protection Division, as well as forces from the fire protection divisions of the Kurdamir and Goychay districts, were dispatched to the site.

The firefighting teams promptly arrived at the simulated fire location and began response operations. In accordance with the evacuation plan, employees were safely evacuated from the affected area, first aid was provided to simulated injured individuals, and the fire was extinguished within a short period.

Following the exercise, the results achieved were reviewed, and relevant instructions were issued.