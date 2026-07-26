Azerbaijan promotes tourism opportunities among Kazakh and Uzbek travel companies [PHOTOS]

26 July 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A familiarization tour for representatives of tourism companies from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan has been organized by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, AzerNEWS reports. The initiative aims to showcase Azerbaijan's tourism potential and strengthen cooperation with Central Asian markets.

According to the State Tourism Agency, during the visit, representatives of nearly 20 tourism companies from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan explored Azerbaijan's tourism infrastructure, available services, beach tourism opportunities, cultural heritage sites, and national cuisine.

As part of the program, a B2B networking meeting was held between representatives of the tourism industries of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and around 80 representatives of local tourism companies and hotels. The meeting focused on establishing new partnerships, expanding existing cooperation, and discussing opportunities for further collaboration.

The visit is part of Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to promote its tourism potential in Central Asian markets. In recent years, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have become increasingly important source markets for Azerbaijan's tourism sector, supported by growing business ties, cultural connections, and improved air connectivity. Direct flights linking Baku with major cities in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan continue to contribute to increased visitor flows between the countries.

During the first half of 2026, more than 50,000 visitors from Kazakhstan and over 34,000 visitors from Uzbekistan traveled to Azerbaijan. Compared with the same period last year, these figures represent increases of 11 percent and 49 percent, respectively.

Azerbaijan has been actively expanding cooperation with Central Asian tourism markets through promotional campaigns, industry meetings, and joint initiatives. In 2025, Azerbaijan Tourism Board organized similar activities aimed at strengthening ties with tourism companies from the region, including B2B meetings and familiarization visits showcasing the country's tourism products and services.

The country continues to develop a diverse tourism offering, including cultural and heritage tourism, wellness and health tourism, winter tourism, gastronomy, business events, and coastal recreation. Azerbaijan's tourism authorities have also highlighted the growing potential of regional cooperation and joint tourism products, including initiatives connected with the historic Silk Road.

The expansion of partnerships with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reflects Azerbaijan's broader strategy to attract more international visitors and strengthen its position as a regional tourism destination.