Türkiye unveils new defense industry strategy following NATO Summit in Ankara

23 July 2026 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Oğuzhan Ürüşan

The NATO Summit held in Ankara once again showcased the remarkable progress Türkiye has achieved in its defense industry. Following widespread praise from allied leaders for the country’s indigenous defense programs, the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) unveiled its strategic roadmap for the next phase of development. At the heart of this vision is the creation of a robust nationwide supply and manufacturing ecosystem capable of producing critical defense technologies entirely through domestic capabilities.

Under its strategy, “Developing Technologies and Capabilities That Will Shape the Future Through National Resources,” the SSB is currently overseeing more than 1,100 defense projects. The objective extends beyond developing platforms that meet today’s operational requirements; it is also aimed at ensuring that Türkiye can independently design and manufacture the advanced technologies expected to define the future battlefield. As part of this strategy, Ankara seeks to reduce foreign dependence in key areas ranging from propulsion systems and semiconductor technologies to radar systems and integrated air defense networks.

One of the most significant pillars of the new strategy is to ensure that defense production is no longer concentrated among only a handful of major companies. To achieve this, the SSB plans to establish a comprehensive national supply ecosystem that will integrate small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), universities, and technology parks across all 81 provinces of Türkiye into the development and production of critical defense technologies. The initiative is expected to significantly expand domestic manufacturing capacity, accelerate production processes, and enhance the defense sector’s resilience against future disruptions and geopolitical crises. Recognizing that the international order established after World War II is undergoing profound transformation, Türkiye has made substantial investments in its defense industry over the past decade and is now positioning itself for a new strategic era. Under this vision, the country's defense industrial base will no longer be confined to a limited number of companies or production centers but will evolve into a nationwide innovation and manufacturing network.

Having established itself as a global leader in unmanned aerial systems through the success of its armed drones, Türkiye now aims to extend that competitive advantage into next-generation defense technologies. Among the SSB’s strategic priorities are artificial intelligence, swarming autonomous systems, quantum technologies, directed-energy weapons, including laser systems, and space-based defense capabilities. Rather than focusing solely on catching up with competitors in already mature technologies, the strategy prioritizes investment in emerging fields where no single country has yet achieved undisputed technological dominance. Through this approach, Ankara seeks to further strengthen its asymmetric advantages in the defense sector while positioning itself at the forefront of future military innovation.

Another key priority outlined by the SSB is ensuring the long-term sustainability of defense systems throughout their entire operational life cycle. By carrying out the maintenance, repair, modernization, and lifecycle support of domestically developed platforms within Türkiye, the country aims to reinforce its logistical independence while keeping billions of dollars in defense-related expenditures within the national economy. Policymakers expect this strategy not only to enhance Türkiye’s deterrence capability within NATO but also to accelerate the technological transformation of its defense industry, further solidifying its position as one of the alliance’s leading defense manufacturing powers.