Azerbaijan adopts 293 new state standards

23 July 2026 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A total of 293 new state standards were adopted in Azerbaijan during the first six months of 2026.

According to AzerNEWS, the information was released by the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND), operating under the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, the new standards were developed in line with the requirements of Azerbaijan's Law on Standardization and other applicable regulatory and legal acts. The standards also take into account priority areas identified in state programs and have been aligned with modern requirements and international standards.

The institute noted that the newly adopted regulatory documents cover various sectors and are aimed at improving the safety and quality of products consumed in Azerbaijan, as well as production processes and manufacturing methods.

Azerbaijan’s new national standards cover key areas aimed at improving quality, safety, and efficiency across strategic sectors of the economy. They focus on areas such as AI, industry, construction, energy, agriculture, food safety, digital technologies, environmental protection, and consumer goods.

The new state standards are also expected to enhance the competitiveness of products, expand the use of innovative technologies and help bring production processes into line with international requirements.