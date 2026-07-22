Israeli judge says anyone who claims Israel as apartheid have 'no right' to enter

22 July 2026 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

An Israeli High Court justice said that individuals who describe Israel as an apartheid state should not be allowed to enter the country, during a hearing on petitions filed by international humanitarian organizations challenging restrictions on their operations, AzerNEWS reports.

Justice Alex Stein made the remarks on Monday while the court was considering appeals submitted by several international aid groups after Israeli authorities rejected their requests to continue operating in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

"Anyone who calls the State of Israel an apartheid state has no right to set foot in the State of Israel," Stein said during the proceedings.

The petitions were filed by Save the Children, the Italian humanitarian organization CESVI, and the Swedish NGO Diakonia, which challenged Israel's decision to prevent them from continuing their activities serving the Palestinian population.

In a separate case heard the same day, the High Court ordered the removal of a medical opinion attached to a petition submitted by human rights organizations seeking to allow patients from Gaza to enter Israel for medical treatment. The justices ruled that the document contained accusations against the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli government.