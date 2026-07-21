Yevlakh Pilot Agropark attracts over $30 mln in investments

21 July 2026 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

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Yevlakh Pilot Agropark is a state-established agricultural park that operates with the participation of small and medium-sized farmers. Managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency, the agropark provides residents with essential infrastructure, including water, electricity, natural gas, and road access, financed by the state.

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