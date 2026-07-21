President Ilham Aliyev congratulates new Prime Minister of UK

21 July 2026 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Andy Burnham, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I sincerely congratulate you on your appointment to the position of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

We attach particular importance to the comprehensive development of Azerbaijan-United Kingdom relations based on rich and good traditions. The dynamics of our economic and trade cooperation, the steady enhancement and enrichment of our proven strategic partnership with new content in the energy sector are gratifying.

Companies representing your country are involved in several major projects in Azerbaijan, operating effectively across both the oil and non-oil sectors of the country's economy. I would particularly like to highlight our long-standing and successful collaboration with bp in both traditional and renewable energy. The fact that British companies were among the first foreign firms invited by Azerbaijan following the liberation of our lands from occupation, and are now actively participating in the ongoing reconstruction and development efforts underscores the high level of cooperation between our countries.

I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to further strengthen the friendly relations and our partnership between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom in line with the interests of our peoples.

I once again convey my congratulations to you and wish you success in your future responsible activities."