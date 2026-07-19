Turkey military leadership marks 52nd anniversary of Cyprus peace operation [PHOTOS]

19 July 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, alongside Chief of the General Staff Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu and various force commanders, arrived in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the Turkish Armed Forces' peace operation on the island, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement from the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, the high-level military delegation was received by TRNC officials to mark the historic July 20 anniversary.

The high-profile visit comes just days after the Turkish Ministry of National Defense strongly condemned the European Parliament over a controversial resolution regarding Cyprus. In its statement, the ministry recalled the numerous atrocities committed against Turkish Cypriots prior to the 1974 intervention.

"The actions of the Turkish military saved the Turkish Cypriot people from total annihilation amid systematic attacks, massacres, and forced displacement," the ministry emphasized, reaffirming Turkey's unwavering commitment to the security and sovereignty of Northern Cyprus.