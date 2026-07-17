Kazakhstan limits wheat imports for six months

17 July 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The restrictions will apply to wheat imports from both third countries and member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), AzerNEWS reports.

However, several exceptions have been предусмотрены. Wheat may still be imported by rail for licensed poultry farms, grain processing enterprises, licensed grain elevators, and JSC National Company Food Contract Corporation.

At the same time, wheat imported under these exemptions must be used exclusively for its intended purpose. It cannot be sold on Kazakhstan's domestic market or re-exported to other countries.

The restrictions also do not apply to rail transit through Kazakhstan or to shipments moving between EAEU member states.

The measure is aimed at supporting Kazakhstan's domestic grain market, protecting local producers, and maintaining stable prices during the new marketing season. Market participants will be closely monitoring how these temporary restrictions affect regional grain trade and export logistics over the coming months.