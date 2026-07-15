Azerbaijan urges citizens to avoid conflict zones amid rising security risks

15 July 2026 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Despite repeated warnings, it is with regret that cases continue to be recorded in which citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan travel to various armed conflict zones and high-risk areas, as well as cases in which they are killed or sustain bodily injuries of varying degrees.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry emphasized that, in particular, due to the ongoing military operations in the Black Sea basin, the existing threats to civilian shipping, and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, missiles, and other weapons, the security situation in the region remains extremely fragile. Given the geographical scope and intensity of the military operations, the risks to civilian vessels and their crew members have increased significantly.

"In this regard, we once again urge citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan to refrain from travelling to areas where military operations are ongoing or where the security situation remains unstable, engaging in employment activities in such areas, or working on means of transport operating along these routes, including maritime vessels.

At the same time, we recommend strict adherence to official travel advisories and, where necessary, contacting the diplomatic missions and consular offices of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the statement reads.