Official logo of U-17 Wrestling World Championships in Baku approved

14 July 2026 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The official logo of the U-17 Wrestling World Championships in Baku has been approved, AzerNEWS reports.

The logo was designed based on a visual concept that combines the spirit of the competition, its international character, and Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage.

At the center of the logo are two stylized wrestler figures symbolizing competition, rivalry, and the universal language of sport. The dynamic composition reflects the core philosophy of wrestling — strength, determination, and fair play.

The dominant blue color in the logo is one of the key elements of the corporate visual identity of United World Wrestling (UWW). The organization widely uses a blue-and-white color palette in the branding of its world championships, emphasizing the visual identity of its competitions.

The ornaments used in the outer ring of the logo are inspired by the traditional carpet-making heritage of Karabakh. The national patterns symbolize Azerbaijan's rich cultural legacy, the ancient Karabakh carpet-weaving school, and the promotion of national art on the global sports stage.

The logo also highlights the connection between an international sporting event and Azerbaijan's cultural values.

The U-17 Wrestling World Championships will take place from July 27 to August 2 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The prestigious tournament will bring together young wrestlers from around the world and serve as an important platform for showcasing emerging talent in international wrestling.

The preliminary entries indicate that a total of 669 athletes from 60 countries will compete in the tournament across the Greco-Roman, freestyle, and women's wrestling categories.