Tehran's top adviser says Hormuz more important than atomic bombs

12 July 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

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Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's military advisor Mohsen Rezaei stated on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz is more important than "dozens of atomic bombs," and vowed that Iran will guard it, AzerNEWS reports.

"The Strait of Hormuz serves as a strategic deterrent, and Iran, relying on its defensive capabilities and national strength, will continue to safeguard the country's security and national interests," Rezaei told reporters.

Moreover, Khamenei's advisor declared that United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have crossed all of Iran's "red lines," vowing a "firm and proportionate" response. "Revenge is part of the path of the revolution," he warned.