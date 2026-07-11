WHO warns cholera outbreak could worsen in Sudan

11 July 2026 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the cholera outbreak in Sudan could spread further as ongoing armed conflict, mass displacement, and the onset of the rainy season intensify the country's already severe humanitarian crisis, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the WHO, at least 114 people have died and more than 1,300 others have been infected since the cholera outbreak was officially declared on June 27.

The disease has spread across several Sudanese states, with the hardest-hit areas including Darfur and Kordofan. Humanitarian operations and medical assistance have been severely hindered by the deteriorating security situation in these regions, limiting access to affected communities.

Speaking during an online press briefing from Geneva, Shibl Sahbani, the WHO Representative in Sudan, said the country is experiencing a renewed surge in cholera cases.

He noted that the outbreak has recorded a case fatality rate of 13.7 percent, an exceptionally high figure that underscores the severity of the crisis and the urgent need for expanded medical assistance.

According to the WHO's latest assessment, Sudan is currently facing the world's largest humanitarian crisis. More than 33 million people require humanitarian assistance, while 21 million are in need of healthcare services, highlighting the immense pressure on the country's fragile health system.