PSG close to signing Barcelona forward Ferran Torres

11 July 2026 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly close to completing the signing of Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, AzerNEWS reports.

PSG and the 26-year-old Spanish international have reached a preliminary agreement over a potential transfer.

Barcelona had initially planned to extend Torres' contract, which currently runs until the summer of 2027. However, the club's recent acquisition of Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund has reportedly complicated negotiations over a new deal for the Spanish attacker.

As a result, Torres' future at the Catalan club has become increasingly uncertain, opening the door for a potential move to the French capital.

Ferran Torres has been with Barcelona since 2022, establishing himself as a key member of the squad during his time at the club.