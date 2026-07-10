Azerbaijan, China deepen scientific cooperation [PHOTOS]

10 July 2026 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

During his visit to China to participate in the International Talent Exchange Conference, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academician Isa Habibbeyli, met with Professor Lü Xinbin, President of the Hebei Academy of Social Sciences, in Shijiazhuang, AzerNEWS reports.

Professor Lü Xinbin noted that, thanks to the close attention of the leaders of Azerbaijan and China, bilateral cooperation has continued to expand across a wide range of fields. He emphasized that Azerbaijan was among the first countries to support China's Belt and Road Initiative on the international stage. He also highlighted the growing cooperation in science, noting that collaboration between the Hebei Academy of Social Sciences and ANAS has been steadily developing in various research areas in accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed in 2024.

Academician Isa Habibbeyli stated that the strong political will demonstrated by the presidents of Azerbaijan and China has created favorable conditions for expanding cooperation in science alongside other sectors. He stressed that scientific ties between ANAS and the Hebei Academy of Social Sciences continue to strengthen and presented several new initiatives for discussion.

The ANAS president introduced the "China in Azerbaijani Literature" research project, which has recently been launched at the Nizami Ganjavi Institute of Literature. He also proposed launching joint research on the dialogue of science and cultures within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, emphasizing the importance of further deepening cooperation between the two academic institutions.

As a symbolic gesture of friendship, Academician Isa Habibbeyli presented Professor Lü Xinbin with a painting inspired by the Chinese motifs in Nizami Ganjavi's epic poem Seven Beauties. The meeting concluded with an exchange of newly published academic works and commemorative gifts.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Hebei Academy of Social Sciences, Aqshin Aliyev, Head of the Azerbaijani Language Department at Beijing Foreign Studies University, Professor Qi Xiaoyan, Dean of the Faculty of International Cultural Exchange at Hebei Normal University and President of the Hebei International Talent Exchange Association, as well as other representatives.