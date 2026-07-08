Trump points to Azerbaijan-Armenia breakthrough as blueprint for Ukraine peace

8 July 2026 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

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US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that he could help broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, citing the normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia as an example of a successful diplomatic breakthrough, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump said he believed an agreement between Kyiv and Moscow was achievable.

"I think an agreement will be reached. We've managed to reach agreements before," Trump said.

He pointed to the 32-year conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, saying it was among the disputes he had helped resolve. Trump added that he had resolved eight international conflicts.

Asked whether he had set a deadline for reaching a Russia-Ukraine agreement, Trump said no specific timeline was possible.

"No, I don't have any deadlines. It's impossible to set deadlines here – there's too much at stake."

Trump also announced that he intends to visit Ukraine in the future.

"Yes, I would go. Although I would prefer the war to be over by then. I'm not sure the Secret Service would be thrilled about such a trip. I think the people there are in dire straits. It would be good to get to Kyiv before the city suffers any more damage. Frankly, it's a very beautiful city. Yes, I will go to Ukraine when the time is right," he said.

The U.S. president also revealed that he planned to hold a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin later in the day.

Trump added that he believes the Russian and Ukrainian presidents will eventually meet for direct talks, although he suggested such a meeting is unlikely to take place in Moscow.