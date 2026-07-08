Pirallahı Industrial Park reveals its investment portfolio
Residents of Azerbaijan's Pirallahı Industrial Park have produced goods worth a total of AZN 76.3 million since the park began operations, underscoring its growing role in the country's pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, AzerNEWS reports. According to the Economic Zones Development Agency, the industrial park has become a key driver of Azerbaijan's modern pharmaceutical industry, benefiting from a favorable investment climate that encourages business development and expands domestic production. The park currently hosts six resident companies with a combined investment portfolio of...
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