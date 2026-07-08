Azerbaijan marks 30 years of diplomatic relations with Bolivia
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has commemorated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Bolivia, AzerNEWS reports, citing a post shared by the MFA’s official X account.
"On this day, 30 years ago, diplomatic relations were established between Azerbaijan and Bolivia.
On this joyous occasion, we send our best wishes to the friendly nation of Bolivia and look forward to further enhancing our bilateral cooperation!" the publication reads.
Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on the 8th of July 1996.
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