Donald Trump links NATO summit attendance to host nation Türkiye
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he might not have attended the NATO summit if it had not been hosted by Türkiye, AzerNEWS reports.
Speaking to reporters, Trump said he had been "very disappointed" with NATO, expressing frustration with the alliance.
He added that the location of the summit influenced his decision to attend, citing his relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
"If the summit had not been held in Türkiye, where my friend - a very strong leader and a very strong man - Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is, I might not have come," Trump noted.
Trump also commended Türkiye's growing military capabilities, saying the country had become "a very strong military power" under President Erdoğan's leadership.
The U.S. president said he has "great respect" for Erdoğan, adding that maintaining strong relations between the United States and Türkiye is in the interests of both countries.
Image: Reuters
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