SOCAR Türkiye, Pegasus Airlines sign sustainable aviation fuel cooperation agreement

7 July 2026 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

SOCAR Türkiye and Pegasus Airlines have signed a cooperation agreement to advance the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), marking a significant step toward supporting the decarbonization of Türkiye's aviation sector, AzerNEWS reports.

According to SOCAR Türkiye, the agreement is aimed at accelerating the energy transition in aviation and promoting lower-carbon air transport.

Under the memorandum, the two companies will collaborate to assess Türkiye's demand for sustainable aviation fuel, conduct technical and economic feasibility studies to develop the SAF value chain, support business development and awareness initiatives, and explore opportunities for cooperation in sustainable aviation fuel projects both in Türkiye and international markets.

The partners also plan to establish a joint working group comprising senior executives to evaluate the country's readiness for the production and use of sustainable aviation fuel. The initiative is expected to contribute to the development of Türkiye's sustainable aviation ecosystem while helping reduce carbon emissions from the aviation industry.

As Türkiye's largest integrated industrial group, SOCAR Türkiye continues to expand its activities in sustainable aviation fuel production, supply chain development, and technological partnerships. Pegasus Airlines, meanwhile, intends to leverage its operational expertise to assess market demand and facilitate the effective integration of sustainable aviation fuel into aviation fuel supply chains.

"Sustainable aviation fuel plays a vital role in reducing the aviation industry's carbon footprint, and we attach great importance to collaborating with strong, forward-looking partners in this field," said Elchin Ibadov, CEO of SOCAR Türkiye.

"The agreement we have signed with Pegasus marks an important step toward evaluating Türkiye's potential in sustainable aviation fuel and expanding future cooperation. We are confident this initiative will benefit both the industry and the country as a whole," he added.

Pegasus Airlines CEO Güliz Öztürk said sustainable solutions are at the core of the aviation industry's future, noting that the airline has been steadily using sustainable aviation fuel since 2022.

"Our agreement with SOCAR Türkiye will enable us to deepen our expertise in sustainable aviation fuel while contributing to the development of Türkiye's SAF ecosystem," Öztürk said.

"We view this partnership as a strategic step that will help us better understand the industry's needs and unlock new opportunities for the development of cleaner, more sustainable aviation," she added.

Photo credit: Airways Post